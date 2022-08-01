DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a shooting out of Decatur.

In a news release, officers said police were called on July 24 to a reported shooting near East Leafland Avenue and North Illinois Street. When officers arrived, they found someone who was shot in their hand.

During their investigation, the victim told officers he was walking in the street when he heard gunshots coming from the north. He then realized he was shot in his hand and arm. He did not have suspect information.

If you know anything about this, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS. You do not need to provide a name. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more if your information leads to an arrest.