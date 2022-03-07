DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County coroner released the name of a 17-year-old boy killed in a shooting over the weekend.

In a news release, Coroner Michael Day said Kemareon Rice was pronounced dead shortly after midnight on Sunday. This came after he was a passenger in a car traveling along East Fitzgerald Road. Day said Rice was hurt after shots were fired at a nearby business late Saturday night.

He was being taken from the scene by a private car. Officers stopped that car and paramedics were called to their location and “observed obvious signs of death…”

Preliminary results from a Monday autopsy indicated Rice died from a single gunshot to the back.

This situation is still under investigation. Officers are considering it a criminal case.