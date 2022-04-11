DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County coroner said a man is dead after he was shot over the weekend.

In a news release, Coroner Michael Day said 32-year-old Stonee O. Adams was brought to a hospital emergency room by ambulance around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. He was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.

According to officers, Adams was found in an apartment complex parking lot along Dipper Lane. This came after officers responded to a call around 1:45 a.m. in that area for a report of shots fired.

An autopsy determined Adams died after being shot multiple times in the head and torso.

Decatur Police are investigating this as a criminal case.