DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County coroner identified a 25-year-old woman killed in a shooting on Monday night.

In a news release, Coroner Michael Day said Shyann S. Foster was pronounced dead at her home near North Walnut Grove Avenue and West Grand Avenue. Officers said they responded around 7:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired at the house. When officers got there, they found Foster dead with “apparent gunshot wounds.”

An autopsy for Foster is scheduled for Tuesday morning. Officers are continuing to investigate this shooting.