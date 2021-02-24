Macon County coroner identifies man killed after shot while in vehicle

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County coroner identified a 27-year-old man who was killed after a shooting.

It happened on Tuesday around 4:15 p.m. near Jasper and Pershing, according to police. Coroner Michael E. Day said Keantre D. Milan was found shot in a car. “Mr. Milan sustained gunshot trauma in an incident involving shots fired from a vehicle in the direction of the vehicle Mr. Milan was in.” The vehicle he was in left the road and hit a utility pole on North Jasper.

Milan was taken to the hospital. He later died during surgery, according to the coroner.

