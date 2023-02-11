CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — Looking for something to do that isn’t connected to Valentine’s Day, or that big sports event on Sunday? The Macon County Conservation District is inviting you to their Owl Prowl event.

The conservation district said everyone who participates in the program will learn what makes the forest-dwelling nocturnal predators special. Participants will then take a hike to find some of the owls in nature.

The event takes place on Feb. 11 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at Friends Creek Conservation Area’s large pavilion located on Friends Creek Park Rd. in Cisco. It costs $3 per person to participate.

All participants are encouraged to dress for the weather as the event will take place outdoors.

You can register for the event here.