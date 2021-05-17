Macon County Clerk’s Office now accepting fireworks permit applications

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County clerk said fireworks permit applications are now available for areas outside incorporated Macon County.

The permit applications can be picked up at the County Office Building on South Main Street. “All county fireworks permits must be approved by the local fire protection district chief for the location where the fireworks will be displayed,” said County Clerk Josh Tanner. “Additionally, the permit is not valid until it is returned to the County Clerk’s Office for a signature and the Macon County Seal.”

Fireworks permits are $10.

Applicants have to show proof that they finished their Consumer Fireworks Test and have insurance in a sum of no less than $1,000,000.

The last day to get applications in for July 4th displays is June 18. “If the fireworks will be displayed any day other than the 4th of July, a permit must be obtained 15 days prior to the date of the display.”