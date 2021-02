DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said the Consolidated Primary election Tuesday is only for those who live in the City of Decatur.

“Some voters have a City of Decatur address but do not live in or pay property tax to Decatur,” said Tanner in a news release. “Similarly just because a voter’s polling place is open does not mean that they are eligible to vote.”

Those with questions about their eligibility are asked to call (217) 424-1333.