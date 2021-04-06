Macon County clerk: Low voter turnout; easy for judges to help

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County clerk said there was low voter turnout in Decatur.

At Marnatha Church, lines inside were short with just a few people lined up at a time.

Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said they are anticipating between 15-20 percent of registered voters at the polls. Because of low volume, it is easy for judges to help people vote.

There has not bee a lot of same day registration. Things have been moving smoothly.

There have been some technical problems, but nothing that has interrupted voting, so the polls have never been closed or delayed.

“It’s just been steady all day but it’s one and two voters at a time. There’s never a line and there’s never any time where the polling place is full,” said Tanner.

Tanner said they did have some judges cancel on Tuesday and he had to rearrange schedules, but that did not cause any big issues.