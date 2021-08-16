Macon County CASA set to expand services into neighboring community

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Officials with Macon County CASA said they are expanding their service area to include vulnerable children in DeWitt County.

This change comes after CASA received the Core Model Grant from the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem Association for Children. In a news release, Executive Director Julia Roundtree Livingston said they also got a grant from the United Way of DeWitt County.

The money will go towards hiring additional staff as well as recruiting and training new volunteers.

“Our work in Macon County for 23 years has been valuable for the Juvenile Advocacy court & judges, biological and foster parents, community volunteers, and most importantly our community’s foster children who have been abused and neglected,” said Livingston. “We are thrilled at this new opportunity to expand our services into a county which has not previously had CASA advocacy.”

Livingston said the federal money through the National CASA/GAL is given through the Office of Juvenile Justice and delinquency Prevention, US Department of Justice. The local money comes from the United Way of DeWitt County. That money is made possible by the DeWitt County community and businesses that contribute to community service as well as growth within local families.