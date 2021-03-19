Macon County CASA searches for male mentors for boys in foster care

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There are 630 foster children in Macon County and over half of those children are boys, according to Macon County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates). Now, they are searching for individuals to mentor those young men.

In a Facebook post, Macon County CASA officials said they are looking for men “to help make sure that these boys have positive male influences.” They are holding a CASA Quarterback Virtual Spring Draft Party on March 30 to help potential volunteers get more information about CASA.

These volunteers advocate for their assigned children as they navigate the court system.