Macon County Board passes ordinance limiting authority of Health Department, allowing indoor dining

DECATUR (WCIA)–An ordinance removing the Macon County Health District’s authority to enforce State guidelines passed in their County Board Meeting on Thursday.

The ordinance limits the Health Department’s ability to only enforce capacity limits, mask wearing and socially distant guidelines.

It also paves the way for restrictions on indoor dining to be lifted.

Some restaurant owners argued in favor of the bill, citing examples from other states, as well as accusing state guidelines for unfairly targeting restaurants in the state’s protocols.

“We got families too,” owner James Gentry said. “We got 130 employees. We’re not trying to stay open because we wanna get people sick”

Many objected to the referendum citing it could be a dangerous blow to the Health Dept. and Public Safety. One concerned citizen, Jen McMillan, said given the number of cases and deaths to hit the city, stripping the Health Department of its authority could only cause more hardships.

“We’ve seen a record number of deaths,” she said. “Over 4K people died yesterday, I believe this is a moving target and we should not rush this decision in any way,”

The Macon County Health Department’s Brandi Binkley echoed those statements, saying with cases continuing to spike, and amidst their efforts to vaccinate the County, now was a very bad time to stop regulating guidelines.

“I recognize that we’re all hurting. We all want to go back to normal,” Binkley said. But things aren’t normal yet. We cannot just jump into this, we need to do this in the safest way possible.”

After much deliberation, the County Board voted 12-9 in favor of restricting the Department’s authority.

Now as it currently stands, the Health Department will not be able to suspend permits for indoor dining at a capacity less than 25%. Binkley said the Health Department remains committed, despite the outcome, to keep COVID cases down.