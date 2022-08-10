HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.

Deputies said the girl, whose name is Kalen, left her Harristown-area home voluntarily at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and is beleived to be in danger. She is approximately 5′ 6″ tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a blue Sangamon Valley shirt with white shorts.

Anyone with information on Kalen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 217-424-1311.