DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A new program could help victims of violent crimes in Macon County.

The Child First Center partnered with the United Way and the Decatur Police Department to create the Crisis Response program. When officers are called to the scene of a crime, they will be able to send for trained counselors to help the victims.

“Law enforcement has to try to remember to make domestic violence referrals, advise victims of their rights and they are kind of expected to be social workers and law enforcement,” said Center Director Jean Moore, the center director. “So we wanted to do something to assist them as well where we can meet with the victims.”

She also hopes this program will be able to help with violence prevention. It starts in October.