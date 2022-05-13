MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Jail is going through the process of replacing the current inmate communication system, which includes phone calls and video visitation, with HomeWAV Communication.

Officials said the new system is anticipated to be a more reliable system that offers more opportunities for inmates to communicate with their loved ones. They also said it will even offer additional educational and entertainment opportunities for those incarcerated in the Macon County Jail. These include GED preparation, behavioral health assistance, eBooks & magazines, games, employment education and more.

The new system installation will be going live in certain areas of the jail during the week of May 16. For most housing units, the switch-over will be completed within a day. During this transition, officials will notify inmates in the affected areas 24 hours in advance of the switch-over as well as posting notices on the Facebook page. Friends and family members of the inmates should create their HomeWAV account only when they are notified that their housing unit will be switching over.

For more information on the HomeWAV communications system and how to set up your HomeWAV account, visit WEBSITE.