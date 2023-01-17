DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — After 17 years of service, Macon County’s health director is resigning.

Brandi Binkley worked her way up to director in 2019. She said she’s enjoyed her time leading the department.

She’s especially thankful for her staff that goes above and beyond their duties as health care workers. She said she’s proud of her team and how they persevered through times like the pandemic.

“They can never get enough recognition in my opinion for the things that they do here,” said Binkley. “I’ve been extremely grateful not only for their hard work but the way that they have supported me as a leader.”

Binkley’s term as health director ends in February.