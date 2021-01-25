Macon Co. Health Dept. to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department will have COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Tuesday and Thursday.

In a news release, officials said the clinics are only Phase 1A & 1B eligible individuals who want to get their first vaccine dose.

They stated those who fall under Phase 1B include, but are not limited to:

People 65 years & older

Frontline essential workers:

–First Responders, food & agriculture workers (processing, plants, veterinary health, livestock services, animal care), postal service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, education, education and shelters/ adult day care

Those who fall under the 1A category include:

Physicians, nurses, respiratory technicians, dentists & hygienists, nursing assistants, assisted living & long-term care facility staff, group home staff, home caregivers and EMS.

If you plan to attend the clinic, you should have your work ID badge or current paystub. This will allow verification of your frontline essential worker status. You should also bring a form of identification to verify age for eligibility.

Additionally, you should bring a copy of your insurance card and complete vaccine forms. You can find the forms on the health department’s website. If you cannot fill out the forms beforehand, you can do so onsite.

You can schedule an appointment online. You can also do so by calling (217) 718-6205. Health officials said once appointments are full, a recording will tell callers there are no more appointments available.

The MCHD has and will continue to follow the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices guidelines and Illinois Department of Public Health guidance when decided who will receive the COVID-19 vaccine. At this time, those who are not eligible to receive the vaccination in Phase 1a and 1b will be turned away. Those who have received monoclonal antibody or convalescent plasma treatments or have had COVID-19 within the past 90 days should wait until after their 90-day window to receive the vaccine. Persons who are pregnant and/or breastfeeding are required to bring an order or note from their doctor to receive the vaccine.

Health officials said clinics will continue to be scheduled over the next several weeks and months. “We will continue to provide opportunities for individuals who wish to receive the vaccine to do so as quickly as possible upon receipt of the vaccine from distributors.