Macon Co. Health Dept. reschedules COVID-19 vaccination clinic

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Health Department officials said they have rescheduled the 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic that was supposed to happen on Tuesday at Richland Community College.

In a news release, officials said they did this because of inclement winter weather. The clinic was rescheduled for Thursday. Those who had an appointment received a call, text and/or email from the health department.

The message they received was as follows: