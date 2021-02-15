Macon Co. Health Dept. reschedules COVID-19 vaccination clinic

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Health Department officials said they have rescheduled the 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic that was supposed to happen on Tuesday at Richland Community College.
In a news release, officials said they did this because of inclement winter weather. The clinic was rescheduled for Thursday. Those who had an appointment received a call, text and/or email from the health department.
The message they received was as follows:
If you originally had an appointment scheduled for Tuesday, February 16th, you will now come to the same location at the same time on Thursday, February 18. If you have a conflict with this appointment change, please call the MCHD on Tuesday at (217) 718-6205 (between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.) and we will work with you to arrange another appointment to receive your second dose Thank you for your understanding and please stay safe and warm.Macon County Health Department