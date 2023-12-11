DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A friendly holiday competition between Macon County first responders is coming back this weekend for its 13th edition.

It’s the Guns and Hoses Bell Ringing contest. Every year, Decatur and Macon County firefighters, police officers and sheriff’s deputies ring the bells beside the Salvation Army’s red kettles to collect donations and outraise the other agencies.

Since its start in 2011, the Guns and Hoses contest has raised nearly $193,000 to support the Salvation Army. It originally started between the Macon County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office but has since grown to include the Decatur Police and Fire Departments. All four agencies have won at least once, though Decatur Fire has won seven of the 12 titles. Decatur Police is on a two-year winning streak and is going for a threepeat this year.

The bell ringing will take place at Decatur’s Walmart stores on Dec. 15 and 16, with each agency located at a store entrance. Anyone who isn’t able to make it to the stores can also donate to virtual kettles, links to which are below: