DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom committee donated over 30 books to two Decatur schools.

Jennifer Fink, Director of Information & Ag Literacy Coordinator at Macon County Farm Bureau, said the books were donated to both the Decatur Christian School and Hope Academy Elementary school libraries.

The schools were selected as winners of this year’s Ag Week book donation by actively participating in the Ag in the Classroom program.

Fink said the books were selected from the Illinois Ag in the Classroom suggested reading list. These include picture books, chapter books, and young adult books.