DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — While volunteering for a holiday bell ringing event outside a Decatur Walmart, Macon County law enforcement ended up arresting a woman accused of shoplifting.

Deputies, correctional officers and court security officers from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office were posted up at the Walmart Supercenter on East Maryland Street for their annual Guns & Hoses Red Kettle event. For the event, county law enforcement spent two days — Dec. 15 and 16 — bell ringing outside the store’s entrances in support of Salvation Army.

However, the first evening of bell ringing came to a brief halt at 6:50 p.m. when a shoplifting suspect fled from Walmart and into the parking lot. The store’s Loss Prevention team attempted to detain the 42-year-old woman inside, but she refused to stop.

Two deputies who were bell ringing outside pursued the woman into the lot, then arrested her in connection to retail theft under $300.

Authorities said the suspect was processed through the Macon County Jail and later released with a notice to appear in criminal court.