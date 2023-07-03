DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Macon County correctional officer is under arrest after the Sheriff’s Office said he stored multiple weapons for a felon.

Sheriff’s officials said Decatur Police arrested Adam Goodbrake, a five-year employee of the Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division, on Sunday as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. The felon Goodbrake is accused of helping, Brandon Burwell, is also under arrest.

Officials said Goodbrake and Burwell first met in September of 2022, while Burwell was incarcerated at the Macon County Jail. Goodbrake is said to have stored weapons at his Decatur home for Burwell in May of 2023 and then returned the weapons shortly before they were arrested.

Both men were booked into the Macon County Jail; Goodbrake on a charge of unlawful delivery of firearms to a felon, Burwell on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Records indicate that both posted bond.

Goodbrake is currently on administrative leave with the Sheriff’s Office pending the results of an internal investigation separate to the criminal investigation. The Sheriff’s Office said it has zero tolerance for employees conducting criminal activities.