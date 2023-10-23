DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — On Wednesday in Decatur, the Macon County Coroner’s Office will hold a graveside service for 18 unclaimed sets of cremated remains.

The service will take place at 10 a.m. at Boiling Springs Cemetery (2418 Boiling Springs Road). A burial will follow. Overseer Thomas Walker of the Main Street Church of the Living God will officiate.

Many of the cremated remains have been in the Macon County Coroner’s custody for several years. The office said there is a detailed list with detailed explanations of how each set of cremains was brought into the coroner’s care.

If any responsible blood relative wants to claim any of the below cremated remains, call the Macon County Coroner’s Office at 217-424-1348. The cremains will be available for release to family members up until Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the Macon County Coroner’s Office (253 East Wood Street, Room 250).

NameDied
Arnold G. FobbsSept. 30, 2001
UnknownMay 4, 2004
Jack Dean DavisJul. 16, 2005
Sean SmithMar. 13, 2012
Michael D. CarrollSept. 27, 2012
Edward M. JohnJun. 5, 2014
Jeffrey M. Dephen BrockJan. 11, 2016
Alfred NewlinFeb. 4, 2016
Ruth DouglasApr. 28, 2016
John D. HarbargerOct. 2, 2017
Myrtle StevensFeb. 18, 2018
Dejette CurrieJan. 14, 2019
Michael D. HallJun. 26, 2019
Dale J. NavaroJan. 14, 2020
Tony E. FisherApr. 18, 2022
Tara BookerSept. 8, 2022
UnknownSept. 15, 2022
Michael DavidsDec. 9, 2022
Provided by the Macon County Coroner’s Office

The graveside service is open to family, friends and the general public.