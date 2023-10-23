DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — On Wednesday in Decatur, the Macon County Coroner’s Office will hold a graveside service for 18 unclaimed sets of cremated remains.
The service will take place at 10 a.m. at Boiling Springs Cemetery (2418 Boiling Springs Road). A burial will follow. Overseer Thomas Walker of the Main Street Church of the Living God will officiate.
Many of the cremated remains have been in the Macon County Coroner’s custody for several years. The office said there is a detailed list with detailed explanations of how each set of cremains was brought into the coroner’s care.
If any responsible blood relative wants to claim any of the below cremated remains, call the Macon County Coroner’s Office at 217-424-1348. The cremains will be available for release to family members up until Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the Macon County Coroner’s Office (253 East Wood Street, Room 250).
|Name
|Died
|Arnold G. Fobbs
|Sept. 30, 2001
|Unknown
|May 4, 2004
|Jack Dean Davis
|Jul. 16, 2005
|Sean Smith
|Mar. 13, 2012
|Michael D. Carroll
|Sept. 27, 2012
|Edward M. John
|Jun. 5, 2014
|Jeffrey M. Dephen Brock
|Jan. 11, 2016
|Alfred Newlin
|Feb. 4, 2016
|Ruth Douglas
|Apr. 28, 2016
|John D. Harbarger
|Oct. 2, 2017
|Myrtle Stevens
|Feb. 18, 2018
|Dejette Currie
|Jan. 14, 2019
|Michael D. Hall
|Jun. 26, 2019
|Dale J. Navaro
|Jan. 14, 2020
|Tony E. Fisher
|Apr. 18, 2022
|Tara Booker
|Sept. 8, 2022
|Unknown
|Sept. 15, 2022
|Michael Davids
|Dec. 9, 2022
The graveside service is open to family, friends and the general public.