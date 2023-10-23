DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — On Wednesday in Decatur, the Macon County Coroner’s Office will hold a graveside service for 18 unclaimed sets of cremated remains.

The service will take place at 10 a.m. at Boiling Springs Cemetery (2418 Boiling Springs Road). A burial will follow. Overseer Thomas Walker of the Main Street Church of the Living God will officiate.

Many of the cremated remains have been in the Macon County Coroner’s custody for several years. The office said there is a detailed list with detailed explanations of how each set of cremains was brought into the coroner’s care.

If any responsible blood relative wants to claim any of the below cremated remains, call the Macon County Coroner’s Office at 217-424-1348. The cremains will be available for release to family members up until Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the Macon County Coroner’s Office (253 East Wood Street, Room 250).

Name Died Arnold G. Fobbs Sept. 30, 2001 Unknown May 4, 2004 Jack Dean Davis Jul. 16, 2005 Sean Smith Mar. 13, 2012 Michael D. Carroll Sept. 27, 2012 Edward M. John Jun. 5, 2014 Jeffrey M. Dephen Brock Jan. 11, 2016 Alfred Newlin Feb. 4, 2016 Ruth Douglas Apr. 28, 2016 John D. Harbarger Oct. 2, 2017 Myrtle Stevens Feb. 18, 2018 Dejette Currie Jan. 14, 2019 Michael D. Hall Jun. 26, 2019 Dale J. Navaro Jan. 14, 2020 Tony E. Fisher Apr. 18, 2022 Tara Booker Sept. 8, 2022 Unknown Sept. 15, 2022 Michael Davids Dec. 9, 2022 Provided by the Macon County Coroner’s Office

The graveside service is open to family, friends and the general public.