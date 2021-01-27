Macon Co. coroner waits on test results & investigation before releasing name of man killed in fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County coroner said an autopsy was completed Wednesday on a man who died in a Decatur house fire.

The fire happened on Tuesday morning near North 35th Street and Meadow Lane. While the autopsy was complete Wednesday, Coroner Michael Day said they are waiting on toxicology screens and the completion of the fire investigation before they diagnose the final cause of death.

Additionally, the coroner said his office is not yet releasing the name of the man killed. “Upon completion of forensically required set of processes to establish positive identification, the coroner will release the name of the decedent.”