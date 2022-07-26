DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County coroner identified a man who died after being shot.

In a news release, Coroner Michael Day said 22-year-old Tiebryis R. May “was pronounced dead from apparent gunshot trauma during surgical intervention” at a hospital. He was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Day said preliminary autopsy findings indicated May died from a single gunshot in the mid-chest. He said the gunshot caused severe internal damage.

Decatur Police are continuing to investigate this shooting.