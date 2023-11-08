DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the names of two men from Decatur who died in separate paraglider and motorcycle crashes on Tuesday.

The paraglider crash happened in Forsyth around 10:43 a.m. Coroner Michael Day said the pilot, 43-year-old Scott Edwards of Decatur, was flying at an altitude of 200 feet when wind conditions suddenly may have changed. The paraglider plummeted and crashed into a harvested bean field.

Day determined that Edwards died from a head injury and severe fractures in his legs.

The motorcycle crash, meanwhile, happened in rural Maroa. Day said that at 9 a.m., a postal worker came across a crash scene involving a single motorcycle and found the driver unresponsive. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office responded, but the man was pronounced dead.

Day identified the motorcycle driver as 76-year-old Donald Bray, adding that he suffered massive head trauma in the crash. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash.