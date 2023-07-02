MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Conservation District announced it will be hosting its first Unplug Illinois Day event this year from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.

The conservation district reported Unplug Illinois is an initiative started by the Illinois Parks and Recreation Association (IPRA) in 2014, to develop a state-wide community awareness campaign. This is to educate communities about the importance of parks, recreation, and conservation areas, officials said.

They said the goal is to educate the public about the value of these spaces and the opportunities that these agencies offer. From the smallest park to the largest conservation area, officials said the day helps to enlighten communities on how valuable these spaces are to people’s lives, how our parks and conservation areas provide healthier, sustainable communities, and how outdoor play delivers benefits to all.

“This is a day for people to unplug from devices, and ‘plug into’ play, adventure, nature, family, and fun,” said Macon County Conservation District Marketing Specialist, Ashton Nunn. “We’ll have several stations set up that individuals and families can use to just play and have fun outside. We’ll have activities ranging from a giant bubble-making station and chalk obstacle courses to hikes and scavenger hunts, rock painting, and even a dunk tank.”

Nunn added: “We’re really excited to have this event this year and to be a part of this initiative to help people realize all the value areas like ours have in their lives.”

In less than a decade, officials said there has been a 50% increase in the amount of screen time among children, with time outdoors at an all-time low. They said the average American child spends up to and over 7 hours a day in front of a screen, while only spending about 4-7 minutes playing outside.

Recreational screen time has replaced outdoor play, and the Macon County Conservation District said it is encouraging people to break that mold, even if for the day, and take advantage of the parks and conservation areas near them. They said Unplug Illinois is a day to help citizens “plug into” their community and learn about the value of their parks and conservation areas and the resources they provide.

“We provide a lot of educational opportunities, including summer camps, field trips, and evening and weekend programs – many of which are free or low cost – and we would love to see more members of the community engaging in nature and exploring the activities we have to offer at the Conservation District,” said Macon County Conservation District Director of Program Services, Alysia Callison.

Unplug Illinois Day will be held at the Rock Springs Conservation Area, located on the southwestern edge of Decatur. Those traveling from Decatur can go south on Route 48 and turn west onto Rock Springs Road or go south on Wyckles Road and turn east onto Rock Springs Road, officials said.

They advise everyone to watch for signs, and plenty of parking is available.

More information about Unplug Illinois Day and similar events can be found online.