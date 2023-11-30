MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Beginning Dec. 4, Macon County Environmental Management will collect unwanted Christmas lights for recycling.

Area residents can dispose of their working and non-working string lights in the specially-marked blue collection box outside the Macon County Environmental Management Recycling Center (1750 North 21st Street, Decatur). Collection will continue through Jan. 31, 2024.

Bulbs can be kept on the lights, but all packaging such as bags or boxes, decorations, and other attachments (hangers, garland, etc.) should be removed before dropping off.

County officials said recycling is the preferred method of string light disposal, as it allows the metals and plastics in the strands to be reused in new products. This reduces extraction costs, conserves resources and saves energy, officials said. They also recommend replacing faulty lights with LED lighting, which lasts much longer than conventional options and uses about a tenth of the energy.

For more information, call the Macon County Environmental Management Department at 217-425-4505 or visit their website at www.MaconGreen.com.