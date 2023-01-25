FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog was found dead in a ditch near Forsyth on Tuesday.

Photo courtesy of Justin Phillips

Sgt. Ron Atkins, Animal Control Administrator for the Sheriff’s Office, said Animal Control received a complaint of a dead dog on Sawyer Rd. south of Illiniwick Rd. Responders found the dog’s body in a cage near the road.

Atkins added that the dog appeared to be emaciated. At this time, the dog’s owner has not been identified and the cause of death is unknown.

Anyone with information about this situation is encouraged to contact Macon County Animal Control at 217-425-4508 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.