MacArthur High School among Top 10 of Future Farmers of America chapters

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Future Farmers of America (FFA) at Decatur’s MacArthur High School has been selected as one of the Top 10 in the nation out of more than 8,800 and the chapter is only 4 years old.

Vice President Hannah Sullivan said community service events were the focus.

“We put together a lot of events throughout COVID like Sweep the Streets, which is where we cleaned up street in our town. We did Scare Away Hunger, which is a food-donation-type of fundraiser,” said Sullivan. “We did lots of other stuff that helps our community, helps our chapter, that promoted agriculture in our community. So based on all those activities we did throughout the year, we earned our award because of what we accomplished in that.”

The MacArthur FFA chapter will vie for the Top Award at the National FFA Convention in November. The chapter members spent time at the Farm Progress Show learning about careers in agriculture and agribusiness.