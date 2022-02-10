CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign residents aged 55 and older will have a new place to call home in the near future.

Real estate company Regency Multifamily recently broke ground on a new apartment complex in southwest Champaign. The complex, named The Landing at Legends, will be the first luxury apartment building in the area for people aged 55 and older.

The complex grounds will include a clubhouse and a long list of amenities. Those amenities include a temperature-controlled underground parking garage, multiple fitness centers, courts for tennis and shuffleboard, an indoor swimming pool, a community garden, pond with lighted walkways and a dog park.

The complex will consist of 214 apartments, including one-bedroom, one-bedroom with a den and two-bedroom units. Unit features include nine-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands, in-unit laundry machines and more.

“We are pleased to bring this growing housing concept to the Champaign community,” said Teresa Kelnhofer, President & CEO for Regency Multifamily. “The extensive list of tailored amenities will

make this an easy choice for those looking for an enjoyable and relaxing living experience.”

Apartments will be available starting in the Spring of 2023.