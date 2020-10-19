Lutheran School Association temporarily closes building

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Lutheran School Association said they are closing the school for the remainder of the week.

In a Facebook post, school officials said, “We do not feel students or staff are in any immediate contact with a case at this time, and we feel all who were exposed are already in quarantine and any potential exposures have been notified.” They continued to state they do have a few COVID-19 cases that brought the school to an “outbreak level.”

Students will move to remote learning for the rest of the week. Officials said if they see more cases come up this week connected to LSA families, they will revisit their plan.

“We know this causes a great inconvenience for families and we apologize for that. We want to do what we think is the safest and best for our school long-term and we feel that giving the building a deep-cleaning and fewer contacts over the next six days will help.”