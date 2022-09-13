CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A rapper with Champaign connections will be returning to the city for the University of Illinois’ Homecoming festivities.

State Farm Center announced on Tuesday that Chris Bridges, known by his stage name Ludacris, will be performing at the venue on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. to wrap up Homecoming Week. Tickets will go on sale next Monday at noon.

Ludacris was born in Champaign and since the start of his career has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide. He’s had a number of blockbuster singles and several acting roles, most notably as Tej Parker in the Fast and Furious franchise.

Tickets for the concert range from $49.50 to $69.50, with U of I students getting a $10 discount. Tickets can be purchased online, at the Illinois Ticket Office in the west lobby of State Farm Center or by calling 866-455-4641.