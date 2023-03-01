CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Clinton teenagers are recovering after they were involved in a car crash on Tuesday. The DeWitt County Sheriff said they are lucky to be alive.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. when the teens lost control of their car going down Burns Hill Road. It took rescue crews 30 minutes to pull one of the teens out of the wreck and another 30 minutes to rescue the other. Both were taken to Carle Hospital in Urbana.

One of the teenagers has been released from the hospital. Their identities are unknown, but it is confirmed that both attend Clinton High School. School principal Jerry Wayne released a statement on Wednesday, saying:

We would like to thank all of the Emergency Medical Personnel that were called to the scene and provided our students with the care needed prior to transport. Those individuals that provided this care are heroes to our students and community for all that they did. Clinton High School will be providing any support necessary to our students and staff as they navigate through the emotions that happen with an accident such as this. Jerry Wayne, Principal of Clinton High School

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as we learn more.