Lucky Day for lottery player

SAUNEMIN, Ill. (WCIA) — A gas station in Saunemin sold a $400,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket in the Tuesday, September 24, evening drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Marathon matched all five numbers – 04 – 13- 14 – 23 – 37 – to win the jackpot. The retailer will receive a bonus of $4,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

The Illinois Lottery suggests the lucky winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights.

Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.

