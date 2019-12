VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The county is seeing a very low turnout for this year’s consolidated election with only 133 voters in person and 165 ballots mailed in.

In 2017, the in-person number was 307 with 200 mailed in. County leaders say they encourage people to cast ballots.

County Clerk Kathy Jenkins predicts the final numbers will be lower than previous years.