Low student participation causes Sullivan School District to cancel varsity football season

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Another school district announced they are canceling their varsity football season.

In a Facebook post, Sullivan School District officials said they made the decision because of low student participation. They will still have their junior varsity team play, as well as their freshman team when they can do so.

“This was a very difficult decision, but it was made in the best interests of the program and the current student athletes,” said the District. “We appreciate the grace that has been shown to us by the opposing schools with whom we are canceling.”

The District also stated they intend to find ways for the band and the cheerleading team to perform in front of a crowd.

Sullivan is not the only district to cancel their varsity season. The Urbana School District’s athletic director said they made the decision because of “a young inexperienced roster and player safety.