Low river levels hurt boating businesses

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The removal of two dams has led to low river levels.

Boaters said they’ve had to portage more because of the water levels, after the Danville and Ellsworth dams were removed.

Kickapoo Adventures, a boating rental company, said they’ve had to cut back on river tours this summer, drastically hurting the company’s finances

“Our lake rentals, they’ve picked up since our river trips went down but not really to where it makes up the difference for not having the river,” Employee Adam High said. “Just the fact that we’ve had to cut staff pretty much out of the equation throughout the week, and we’ve only been working two-to-three people on the weekends.”

Kickapoo Adventures cut back its river tours starting in July. Normally, river tours don’t begin scaling back until after Labor Day Weekend.