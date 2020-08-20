Low enrollment

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Danville Schools wants to make sure kids get back to learning when summer comes to an end. Administrators are concerned not enough families have registered their children for classes. School starts in just a couple of weeks. They currently have about 56 percent of their students enrolled. Usually at this time of year, they would have at least 80 percent of students signed up.

They opened up online registration on July 21st. They had an in-person registration Wednesday, but the Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education says they didn’t get the response they wanted to see. This school year kindergarten through 4th grade can choose in-person for half day sessions or virtual learning. 5th through 12th grades are completely remote. Staff say students need to be registered whether they are remote or doing in person instruction.

The first day of school is Tuesday, September 8th. They don’t want families to wait to register. The district says if parents want any support from teachers and staff for their children’s learning, they have to register their students.