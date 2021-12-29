Low-barrier homeless shelter up and running in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Advocates for people without an address in Champaign-Urbana hoped the launch of low-barrier shelters this week will allow officials to hone-in on how to best serve people who are struggling and aren’t quite ready to make a change.



C-U at Home and five other local agencies have chipped in time and money to establish the shelters – one for men and one for women – at New Covenant Fellowship Church and First Presbyterian Church in Downtown Champaign. The “low-barrier” moniker means people will not be turned away if they are dealing with something like alcohol or drug abuse or a mental health problem. C-U at Home earlier had problems with that group causing problems at its main shelter on East Washington Street, leading to the need for this new church-based project.

C-U at Home Community Outreach and Development Director Rob Dalhaus III said people without an address can show up at the low-barrier shelters anytime throughout the night.



“The staff that we’ve hired has training in mental health, substance abuse, crisis intervention, de-escalation, experience working with those in a homeless situation,” Dalhaus said.



The shelters will also have hired security to keep order.



“We don’t want [the low-barrier shelters] to have this jail feel to it, but we also want to show those men and women who are coming in that this is a safe place,” Dalhaus said. “[The security is] not there to arrest anybody. They’re not there to harm anybody. I’ve been really impressed with the training they’ve received to be empathetic, to be kind.”

Dalhaus said the low-barrier shelters are set to run until April, coinciding with the cold weather. However he said officials are looking at how to make the effort work year-round. C-U at Home’s main office on East Washington Street accepts homeless people year-round, but it is not low-barrier.