Lovin’ U Block Party in downtown Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is hosting a Lovin’ U Neighborhood Block Party downtown. It’s another part of their efforts to bring people together and end violence.

The block party had music and food. The event went from 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. and a decent amount of people were there.

The Lovin’ U Block Party began August 2nd. This is their fourth stop on their Campaign Tour throughout the city. The City’s Neighborhood Services Department is partnering with the Champaign County Community Coalition and the Hip-Hop Express to put this on. They hope to educate people on what’s going on in the city, while also bringing people together as violence rises throughout the area.

They have two more stops on the tour and all are open to the public.