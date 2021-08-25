Lovin’ U Block Party addresses recent violence

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The fifth Lovin’ U Block Party kicked off Wednesday night on Champaign’s north side.

Families were encouraged to enjoy food and fun with their kids at Town Center Apartments.

That’s the site of a deadly shooting in May where Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim was shot and killed, and Officer Jeffrey Creel was hit while responding to a domestic violence call.

U of I Associate Professor and Hip-Hop Xpress Double Dutch Boom Bus Director, Dr. William Patterson, said he hopes these block parties bring an end to the violence.

“We go where there have been acts of violence. That’s the most important aspect of our work. That’s why it’s the Lovin’ U Tour. We want people to know they haven’t been forgotten. We’re all apart of one community, and it takes a whole community to do this work,” Dr. Patterson said.

Wednesday’s block party wrapped up at 9 p.m.

The final event of the season takes place at Bristol Place Residences on Wednesday Sept. 1.

