Loved ones remember crash victims

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Loved ones are remembering the four people killed in a crash early Monday morning.

20-year-old Keithsha C.S. Bowman, 19-year-old Brittany King, 23-year-old Armani Cooper and 23-year-old Shonez Harper were killed after a crash between a car and a semi.

Cooper’s cousin, Nytalia Cooper-Kersting, said Cooper, who leaves behind a toddler, was the life of the party and a good person.

“He was just an all-around good person,” she said. “Hard-working. He liked to have fun. He was just a good father figure, a good brother figure. He had a younger brother and an older brother, but he seemed to be the big brother of the two.”

King’s family has also struggled with the realization that she is gone.

“Brittany was… that was a strong little girl right there,” Mother Dwana Williams said. “Hard-working, good, strong, loving…”

As Williams found herself overcome with grief, her daughters chimed in with their own memories of King, who they said was always smiling, loved finding a great bargain and was incredibly stylish.

“She loves to smell good, loves to dress up and stuff,” Jewels Williams said. “She always has to go to the mall.”

Williams said her big sister also loved swimming.

Cousin Janighya Brooms said King also loved doing her nails and they spent a lot of time together.

Brittany was always laughing, smiling, there was not a bad bone in Brittany’s body,” Brooms said. “So, it was kind of hard that she had to pass this way.”

Older sister Taquisha King said Bowman was her best friend, and Harper was her boyfriend.

“Inseparable, of course,” King said of the friends. “They’ve been best friends since freshman year or before, and she [Bowman] was such a good mom, such a wonderful girl.”

She said Harper was a nice person who loved everybody.

Loved ones say the world will miss this group of kind people.

“I just want to say that Brittany was the best sister ever,” Diamond Williams said. “I love and miss her a lot.”

A fifth passenger was airlifted to Springfield with a neck injury.

The driver, Demetric J. Dixon, has been charged with aggravated DUI.

GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the families with medical and funeral expenses:

For the burial of Shonez Harper

Homegoing Celebration for Brittany King

Funeral Expenses for Armani Cooper

Support Kehaulani the princess of KeKe Rest up Luv