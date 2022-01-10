Louisville man facing weapon and drug charges following Shelby County investigation

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Weapon and drug charges were filed against a Louisville man, according to the Shelby County State’s Attorney.

In a news release, officials said the charges–filed January 7– stem from an investigation through the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said 48-year-old Steven L. Ricketts is accused of armed violence and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Ricketts is also accused of having a knife, which had a blade at least three inches long, and also had a substance that contained methamphetamine.

Ricketts is expected in court on January 31 for a preliminary hearing.