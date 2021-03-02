Louisiana woman arrested by Effingham Police on meth charges

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A Louisiana woman was arrested Monday in Effingham after a traffic stop led to officers finding meth in her car.

In a Facebook post, officers said they conducted a traffic stop around 9 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of West Fayette Avenue. They initiated the stop for a registration violation. However, during the stop a K9 alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

When officers search the vehicle, they found meth and other items like digital scales and other suspected controlled substances like MDMA pills and suboxone strips.

Officers arrested 47-year-old Nicole Yeates, of New Orleans, for aggravated meth trafficking with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, deliver or possession with intent to deliver MDMA and possession with intent to deliver meth (100-400 grams).

“A person who delivers or possess with intent to deliver 100 or more grams but less than 400 grams of methamphetamine or a substance containing methamphetamine is guilty of a Class X Felony, subject to a term of imprisonment of not less than 9 years and not more than 40 years, and subject to a fine not to exceed $200,000 or the street value of the methamphetamine, whichever is greater.”