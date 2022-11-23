BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers and won $550,000.

Illinois Lottery said the lucky player is now the 28th person who has won a prize of $500,000 or more with Lucky Day Lotto so far in 2022.

“Excitement and curiosity got the best of me, so I reviewed our store’s recorded videos to see who might have bought the winning ticket,” said Danielle Franks, manager of Freedom Oil on Veterans Pkwy. “However, even after viewing the tapes, I honestly don’t know – but whether it’s a local or out of town customer, we are very happy that the ticket was purchased at our store.”

The retailer will receive a bonus of $5,500, one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

“The retail bonus couldn’t have been timed more perfectly,” said Michael Owens, owner and president of Freedom Oil Company. “To show our appreciation to our hard working managers and employees, we plan to add the lottery bonus to our annual Christmas bonus this year, making it a little merrier this holiday season.”

Illinois Lottery said more than 18,500 winning tickets were sold, and nearly $600,000 in prizes were won in Sunday evening’s Lucky Day Lotto drawing. They add that winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week. More information can be found here.