Lottery for assistance begins

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City’s Neighborhood Services Division will begin its residential rehabilitation lottery for assistance with accessibility, roof replacements, or energy improvements to qualified homeowners on October 14.

Names will be drawn in a lottery style system from those who enter. Selection will be based on income eligibility and feasibility of projects. Residents will be notified if their name is drawn for possible assistance from specific programs at a later date.

Eligible residents must be homeowners, income-eligible and live within city limits. The unit must also be a single-family home.

Priority will be given to those residencies within the targeted revitalization area.

This assistance is being made available through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnership Funding (HOME).

Registration for Lottery

October 14 – November 22, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Decatur Civic Center – 3rd floor

1 Gary K Anderson Plz