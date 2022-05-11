ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The New York State Lottery announced Wednesday that it published the wrong Mega Ball number on Tuesday.

The agency, a division of the New York State Gaming Commission, said that the correct numbers for the May 10 drawing are 15-19-20-61-70, with the Mega Ball 9.

The Mega Ball number announced originally on Tuesday was 6. The mistake was a result of “human error,” according to the lottery.

“The New York Lottery is actively working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” the agency said in a statement. “The Lottery has temporarily suspended prize payments for all Mega Millions tickets and all Mega Millions players should hold on to their tickets for the May 10, 2022 drawing until the issue is resolved.”

The jackpot was estimated at $86 million.

The New York Mega Millions drawings occur on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. The next drawing is set for Friday, May 13.