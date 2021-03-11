Looking back one year into pandemic

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY (WCIA) — It might be hard to believe, but March 11th marks one year since the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus a global pandemic

At that time in 2020, there were 118,000 confirmed cases and a little more than 4,000 deaths worldwide.

Fast forward to now. COVID-19 has killed about 23,000 Illinoisans, including 131 people in Champaign County.

CUPHD’s Julie Pryde says she knew even before March it would become a pandemic.

“What I couldn’t have predicted is the way everything was politicized, and people were basically putting themselves and their families at risk due to misinformation,” says Pryde.

She believes that’s partly why we’re still here a year later.

But on a positive note, Pryde says she never would have thought vaccine to develop and distribute so quickly.

“We have seen the best of people coming out and helping others who are struggling,” says Pryde.

From scientists, to doctors, to community leaders, people have united.

However, Pryde says we can’t forget the lives lost, particularly at the peak in fall and winter.

“We had a lot of hospitalizations and a lot of deaths. It was a very dark period,” she says.

That included 21-year-old Carle Hospital security officer Bryant Boyer. He was asthmatic and died unexpectedly from the virus.

“[I was in] disbelief and shock, but also [had] the feeling of it being very unfair,” recalls his aunt, Sarah Boyer. “The normal grieving isn’t there. You can’t hug your loved ones at the funereal. You can’t join together afterwards and even hug.”

Sarah says Bryant and the other lives gone too soon are more than just a statistic.

“[Bryant is] the youngest person who’s passed away from COVID-19 in Champaign County. He’s still very loved, and that’s one of the reasons we keep trying to tell people to be safe [and] to wear a mask.