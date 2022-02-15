Atwood, Ill. (WCIA) – One of U of I’s longtime athletics photographers is retiring, but he’s not putting down the camera.

Mark Jones has seen… and shot it all. He’s photographed sports at the U of I since the 1980s. He and his wife, Beth, own The Tintype Shoppe of Photography.



Early in his career, he snapped pictures of iconic musicians like Bob Dylan. He’s full of stories of capturing Illini buzzer-beaters and crossing paths with celebrities.



But one memory sticks out the most… Taking his favorite shot of Johnny Cash.

“In the last one I took of him, Cash revealed himself emotionally to the camera,” Jones said. “And it’s one of the most striking examples I ever did of actually seeing it happen right before my eyes.”

Jones says he’s still got some work left with sports, so it’ll be a while before he leaves the U of I. For now, he says it’s fun to remember the glory days.